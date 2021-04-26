DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police said they arrested a gang member who is a convicted felon.
It happened after 3 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of E. Johns Ave., when officers responded to a domestic dispute. They reported arriving and learning the suspect left on foot. They then found a white Cadillac STS parked right outside of the address.
Police said they observed a handgun on the driver's lap near his left hand. The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Octavius R. Howse, followed orders to leave the vehicle and was arrested, per a sworn statement.
In a search of the driver's area, officers said they found a black semi-automatic handgun between the driver's seat and center console. A magazine ejected from the gun was mostly full with live ammo. There was no make, model or serial number on the gun and it's unclear if it was stolen, police said.
The statement said officers checked records and learned Howse, who is on parole, is a member of the Mafia Insane Vice Lords gang. According to records, Howse's parole came after a Piatt County firearm-related conviction. He also has a Peoria County conviction on his record for aggravated battery with a firearm.
Howse faces multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm by a gang member, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, being an armed habitual criminal and violation of parole.
He is in Macon County custody Monday with bail set at $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.