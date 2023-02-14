SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois State Police are investigating the death of 46-year-old James C. Lindsey of Taylorville.
On February 13, 2023, ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 4 and Division of Forensic Services (DFS) Crime Scene Investigators were requested by Christian County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) to investigate the rural Christian County shooting death.
According to police, at approximately 5:19 a.m., a female resident was leaving for work with her juvenile daughter, when she noticed a work truck running in her driveway.
Police said the female called the male resident and advised him the work truck was running and she believed someone was attempting to steal it. The male resident came outside carrying a firearm.
ISP reports as the female resident and her juvenile daughter attempted to leave the residence Lindsey rammed the driver's side door of her vehicle with the commercial work truck, pushing it through the driveway. The male resident discharged his firearm subsequently striking and killing Lindsey inside the work truck.
Both the male and female called 911 and waited for Christian County Deputies and EMS to arrive on the scene.
Lindsey was pronounced deceased at the scene.
At this time no charges will be filed by the Christian County State’s Attorney.
ISP will complete an investigation and once complete, the case will be provided to the Christian County State’s Attorney for review. The investigation is active and ongoing.
No additional information has been released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.