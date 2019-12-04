URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating a death investigation after they were called to a home for the report of a sexual assault.
On Tuesday, police responded to a home around 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of South Cottage Grove in Urbana. Officers knocked on the door several times and made their presence known.
Shortly after making their presence known they heard a loud noise. Police forced their way in the home and found a male inside with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The man was the only person inside the home.
Based on the circumstances, Chief Bryant Seraphin asked for Illinois State Police to investigate the death.
Based on the preliminary investigation, no officer used force, fired their weapon, entered the home or had and contact with the occupant before the time of his death.
The man was 33 years old. His name was not released and is pending family notification.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.