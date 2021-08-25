DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A chase in Decatur led to an arrest of a known gang member and the recovery of a loaded gun, police said.
At about 10:18 p.m. Tuesday, officers said they stopped a 2007 Pontiac G6 for an Illinois Vehicle Code violation. The stop was in a parking lot on the west side of 524 S. Church St. As officers activated their overhead lights, all three occupants of the vehicle fled.
Police said they started chasing 21-year-old Coreyon L. Buck, the vehicle's front-seat passenger. He's accused of jumping an eight-foot privacy fence, at which point the officer also went over the fence to continue the chase, according to a sworn affidavit.
Buck was given loud and clear commands to stop, the document said, and was observed to have his right hand in his waistband throughout the pursuit. The officer said they chased Buck to a wooded area before Buck went into it, causing the officer to lose sight of the suspect.
A perimeter was set up around the area and Buck was arrested along Franklin Street after emerging from the woods, per the affidavit.
Police reported finding a loaded Glock 19 9 mm in the suspect's flight path and about 10 feet into the wooded area. Officers said the weapon had an aftermarket attachment that made it fully automatic.
Buck has a felony conviction on his record out of Macon County and was out on bond for aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude police, per records. Police said he is a known member of a gang called "The Money Team" in Decatur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.