DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Police are searching for information regarding reports of a recent shooting that took place on March 15.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the intersection of N College St and W Packard St in reference to a shooting at 4:15 p.m.
Officers arrived on the scene and spoke to a witness who observed a newer black four-door passenger car with dark tinted windows traveling northbound on College street when it stopped outside of a residence in the 1000 block of N College and fired shots.
Witness says the suspect leaned out the passenger side window where he fired several rounds with a handgun towards the residence.
The suspect then fled the scene heading eastbound on Packard St.
The vehicle was also believed to have a passenger in the rear driver’s seat. However, there is no further suspect description.
A gray four-door passenger car was also seen fleeing the area headed southbound from the 1000 block N College street during the shooting and is believed to be involved possibly.
If you have any information regarding this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS.
