DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man who police said approached his ex-girlfriend in a Danville Walmart parking lot and shot her has been arrested.
Police were called to the Walmart in the 4100 block of N. Vermilion St. Thursday around 7:30 p.m.
A woman had been shot in the torso and in the lower back.
The victim told police she was in the parking lot when she was confronted by her ex-boyfriend, 23-year-old Francis Briscoe III of Tilton.
She told officers he started arguing with her and when she tried to get into her vehicle to leave, he shot her twice with a handgun.
Police said the Briscoe fled the scene in a pickup truck.
The victim was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of her wounds. She is stable.
Police said Briscoe turned himself in Sunday night at 10 p.m.
He is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated domestic battery and possession of a firearm by felon. His bond is set at $1 million.
He is held at the Vermilion County Jail awaiting arraignment.
