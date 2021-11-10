TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police said a man took a stolen car out of Taylorville and tried to run an officer's vehicle off the road in a chase.
Taylorville officers said the vehicle was stolen from Casey's West in the city. Law enforcement spotted it Wednesday and began a traffic stop, which the suspect fled. Police followed the vehicle as the pursuit left the city.
Daniel Skaggs, 44, of Decatur is the alleged driver, police said in a statement. They said he ended up on Illinois 29 and was caught after the car was disabled in a field.
Authorities said Skaggs has 29 prior arrests and 27 convictions on his record, including burglaries, narcotics crimes, weapon offenses, traffic offenses and others. He is now charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding police, resisting a police officer, reckless driving and driving with a revoked license.
Police said Skaggs was wanted on a parole violation and was considered armed and dangerous.
"We are happy that he is off the streets and no one was injured," police said.
