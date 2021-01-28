SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of shooting someone in a Walmart parking lot is behind bars.
Police said Antoine K. Kennedy, 18, turned himself in it about 11 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities had obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect.
Kennedy is accused of shooting a person on Dec. 24 in the parking lot of a Walmart located at 3401 Freedom Drive in Springfield. The victim had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
Kennedy is charged with aggravated battery, unlawful use of a weapon by a gang member and and aggravated discharge of a firearm. He is in custody at the Sangamon County Jail.
Anyone with information about this shooting should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
