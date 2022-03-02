SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Illinois State Police are on scene of a serious personal injury traffic crash.
ISP reports the crash occurred on Illinois Route 128 at Shelby County Road 2100 N, involving a Commercial motor vehicle, and a passenger car.
Police say the roadway in that location could be closed for several hours and anyone traveling in this area should use caution or find an alternate route of travel.
At this time no other information has been released.
WAND will continue to update this story with the latest information.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.