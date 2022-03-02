PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) - Paxton police made a request to have hate crime charges brought against two teens who they said made a racially motivated video aimed at another teen.
The News-Gazette reports police requested charges of committing a hate crime, along with charges of harassment by electronic communication and disorderly conduct, from the Ford County state's attorney. Authorities said two 14-year-old teens created the video in question.
The teen suspects, who police said are from Loda and Rankin, are accused of trying to use the video to harass a Paxton teen. Police learned about the video Saturday from an official of Paxton-Buckley-Loda schools.
A racial epithet was used twice in the video, per police, and the video said in part, “Kill all the Blacks. Kill all the Blacks. Get back in your cage, monkey.”
A parent who The News-Gazette talked to said her child was the video's intended victim. She said she kept that child home from school on Monday and considered doing the same thing on Tuesday.
