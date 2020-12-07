DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur police are looking for two suspects involved in a recent home invasion.
Police responded to a call Nov. 8, around 9:50 p.m. on the 2600 block of N Morgan street, regarding the break-in.
Officers spoke with the victim, who reported two men, both armed, forcing her inside her residence and began threatening her life.
Shots were fired within the home, yet no one was struck.
The suspects managed to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash and the victims' car.
The vehicle was recovered and found unoccupied on the 3400 block of Hummingbird Dr.
The suspects are described to be both males, wearing dark clothing and ski masks.
One of the suspects is believed to be dark-skinned, approximately 5'5" tall, weighing 190 pounds, and the other suspect is believed to be light-skinned, 6'0" tall and roughly 180 pounds.
If you have any information regarding the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS.
