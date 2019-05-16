CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A search has started for a teen accused of shooting and killing a 14-year-old victim.
Police say they believe the 15-year-old suspect inadvertently discharged a firearm at about 1:30 a.m. on May 11 and at a residence located in the 1600 block of Hedge Road. The shots caused a fatal wound to Elijah Booker, 14, and wounded a 17-year-old teen, who has since been released from care.
Booker died from his wound at a hospital.
Officers are looking for the 15-year-old, who they say has not been cooperative in the investigation. A juvenile court warrant was issued for his arrest.
Police want anyone with information to call them at (217)351-4545. Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips in the case at (217)373-8477 or online here.