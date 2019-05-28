DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say an AutoZone employee put a customer in a headlock during an argument.
Toby Sumner, 19, is accused of getting into the face of the victim, who was at least 60 years old, and telling him to “get the f*** out of my store” after 8 p.m. Sunday. Police say he grabbed him and put him in the headlock before hitting him in the face and body more than once and dragging him between aisles.
A store manager separated the two, according to sworn statements.
WAND-TV reached out to the AutoZone store in question (1434 E. Eldorado St.) and the AutoZone regional office. A message was left with the company office and the store declined to comment.
Sumner is charged with aggravated battery to a senior citizen. His bond is set at $20,000 in Macon County.