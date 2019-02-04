DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a tenant attacked a landlord when he came to the property to collect rent.
Officers say the man went to the property, located in the 2000 block of N. Monroe St., to talk with 23-year-old Sebastian Dees. Sworn statements say Dees first tried to hit the landlord in the head with a frying pan, which the victim blocked with a forearm.
Dees is accused of then throwing an open bag of dog food at the landlord, which police say hit him in the face before its contents spilled on the living room floor.
The attack didn’t cause any visible injuries, police say, but did leave the landlord with broken sunglasses.
Dees is facing a charge of resisting an officer after statements say he pulled away from police when they grabbed his arm. He is also charged with aggravated battery to a person over 60 years old.
Dees’ bond is set at $30,000 in Macon County.