DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur police are investigating after three people — including a 13-year-old girl — were airlifted from the scene of a Sunday crash.
Officers responded to the intersection of 22nd and Eldorado Streets on Sunday at 7:53 p.m. They said they driver of a Kia sedan ran a red light and hit a Chevrolet pickup.
Three people were inside that pickup including a 39-year-old man, a 43-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl. All three were airlifted from the scene with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the 19-year-old driver of the sedan was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana at the time of the crash and his BAC was .146. He was taken to the hospital, but his injuries are not deemed life-threatening.
Decatur police are continuing to investigate.
