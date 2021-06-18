RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - Three juveniles face weapon and drug charges after police said weapons, ammunition and cannabis were seized from Riverton residences.
Springfield police said search warrants were obtained for two residences in the 1000 block of N. 5th St. Semi-automatic handguns were seized, including a .40 caliber Glock 23, a 9 mm Glock 19, a .380 caliber Ruger LCP and a .22 caliber Sig Sauer Mosquito. Multiple loaded magazines were found, including two 50-round drum-style magazines, along with ammunition, cannabis and cash, according to a press release.
Police arrested three juvenile males, including two at age 17 and one at age 16.
The investigation that led to these arrests was a joint investigation between Springfield police, Riverton police and the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office. The Springfield Police Department Street Crimes Unit started working with Riverton police when they said they learned about the juveniles living in a Riverton apartment.
Authorities obtained information about the juveniles possessing multiple firearms in two different residences. Sangamon County Sheriff's Office detectives helped with obtaining the search warrants for the residences.
The warrants were served by the Sangamon County Tactical Response Unit.
Anyone with information should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
