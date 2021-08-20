DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded to a "possibly live grenade" dropped off at a National Guard recruiting center Friday in Decatur, authorities said.
Crews got the call at noon and responded to the Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting building, located at 5550 Ocean Trail. They said crews weren't sure if the grenade was live or a training grenade.
Firefighters stood by for police to make a determination. Officers called a bomb squad from Springfield to the scene to assess and secure it. It's unclear what they determined the grenade to be at this time.
There was "no ill intent" in this situation, firefighters said. No injuries were reported.
