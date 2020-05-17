DETROIT (WAND) - Churches all over the nation are digging deep to find unique ways to stay connected with church-goers during the pandemic.
One Michigan priest is taking it to a whole new level. St. Ambrose Church posted pictures on social media of Reverend Tim Pelc using a squirt gun to shoot holy water.
This was back on Easter. drivers pulled up to the church steps where they were greeted by the Pelc. The reverend was geared up with a mask and gloves while holding a bright green squirt gun.
Pelc wanted to carry on the tradition of blessing Easter baskets. He was concerned how the Vatican would react when photos of him went viral.
"I haven't heard anything yet," said Pelc.
