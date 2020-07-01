SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois has achieved a 33 percent overall reduction in the Biology/DNA forensic backlog, Illinois State Police officials announced Wednesday.
Governor JB Pritzker formed a Forensic Science Task Force in 2019 to make recommendations addressing the challenges of forensic services.
The task force is made up of 15 representatives from law enforcement, the defense bar, prosecutors, advocacy groups and more.
“The many forensic initiatives we’ve begun during Governor Pritzker’s time in office are converging to produce real results. Our forensic scientists have done good work to reduce the backlog, and now is the time to redouble those efforts and continue the momentum to build up this increasingly important pillar of the justice system. These recommendations will strengthen our ability to seek justice for victims and ensure justice isn’t delayed,” ISP Director Brendan Kelly said. “As part of our continued efforts, the state must seek out improvements in training, procurement and justice system communication that are essential to the continued reduction of forensic backlogs.”
Nationally, for every forensic assignment completed, another 1.2 are created.
Long term underinvestment in Illinois labs combined with a lack of access to the latest technology solutions compounded backlog problem, officials said.
The ISP Division of Forensic Services deployed technology to assist in the reductions of backlogs and turnaround times, implemented laboratory accountability measures, robotics, Rapid DNA, Lean Six-Sigma efficiencies, and hired and trained additional forensic scientists.
Governor Pritzker’s bi-partisan capital plan allocated over $50 million in critical laboratory infrastructure needed to rebuild forensic capacity.
To provide transparency around further progress and improvements, ISP DFS also launched a publicly available web-based dashboard to provide information on processing times and backlogs.
You can view the dashboard by clicking HERE.
The Forensic Science Task Force met nine times during COVID-19 and produced a report with the following goals and recommendations:
PERMANENT FORENSIC SCIENCE COMMISSION
The Task Force recommended the creation of a permanent 12-member Illinois Forensic Science Commission that includes key justice stakeholders. This commission will continue to make recommendations on education and training, procurement, funding and hiring.
IMPROVE CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM COMMUNICATION TO REDUCE WASTE OF FORENSIC RESOURCES
The goal is to improve the communication between crime laboratories and the court system for the laboratory to have current information on the need for forensic analysis, or in the case of adjudication, plea or dismissal, return evidence to the proper law enforcement entity.
The recommendation is to have each prosecutor’s office, in conjunction with their local laboratory, identify the best method to notify their laboratory of case dispositions.
DEVOTE MORE FORENSIC SCIENTIST TIME TO TESTING INSTEAD OF TESTIFYING
The goal is to address inefficient use of forensic scientists and trial delays.
The recommendation is to develop best practices on the potential use of remote testimony, consistent with the US and Illinois Constitutions, especially in the disciplines of drug chemistry and toxicology.
STREAMLINE FORENSIC RESOURCES INFORMATION TO CRIMINAL JUSTICE STAKEHOLDERS THROUGH TRAINING
The goal is to reduce the amount of time lab personnel spend educating justice stakeholders on the same information so scientists are freed up to do testing and reduce submission of non-testable or non-probation evidence.
The recommendation is to offer pre-recorded webinar-based training done by local labs followed by live question and answer sessions.
- For police officers: training on best practices of 1) crime scene processing and 2) deciding what evidence should be sent to the lab is recommended.
- For prosecutors and defense attorneys: training on laboratory practices and forensic science basics is recommended.
- For judges: evidentiary training on foundational requirements for forensic science is recommended.
CREATE A CONTINUUM OF FORENSIC SCIENTIST TRAINING
The goal is to provide educational, research and professional training opportunities for current and future forensic scientists.
The recommendation is to partner with a university and create a forensic science curriculum devoted to providing educational, research and professional training opportunities for current and future forensic scientists and police officers. A “Forensic Science Institute” can address all aspects of forensic sciences, from evidence collection by crime scene investigators, preservation of evidence, analysis of evidence, forensic science reporting and courtroom testimony.
REFORM AND EXPEDITE PROCUREMENT
The goal is to identify obstacles to the acquisition of supplies, equipment, and services that are necessary for the effective delivery of timely forensic service by ISP crime laboratories and other publicly-funded laboratories.
The recommendation is to request the Executive Ethics Commission to name a Chief Procurement Officer (CPO) exclusively for forensics that would be approved by the Commission. This CPO will be a fiscal watchdog over forensics, while having the technical understanding necessary to quickly advance forensic programs.
