ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker declared gun violence a public health crisis and announced funding efforts to implement what's called the Reimagine Public Safety Plan.
According to a press release from the governor's office, stakeholders have been pushing for this plan, which coordinates hundreds of millions of dollars in future funding. Illinois leaders plan to start issuing Notices of of Funding Opportunities for qualified organizations before 2021 ends, with the goal of allowing work to be well underway before the summer of 2022 arrives.
The Reimagine Public Safety Act (RPSA) establishes the Office of Firearm Violence Prevention (OFVP), which focuses on lowering firearm violence in communities with the highest gun violence rates.
“Every neighborhood and every home deserve to be free from violence, and the State of Illinois is making an unprecedented statewide investment in the pursuit of violence reduction through the Reimagine Public Safety Act,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “Reimagine Public Safety is an evidence-based and data driven approach focusing on violence prevention, youth development, and the provision of trauma-based services. And we are putting an unprecedented amount of dollars – $250 million – on the ground to see it through.”
The new resources involved in this effort include federal and state funding. This involves $50 million from the 2022 fiscal year state budget, along with $100 million appropriations in the budgets for fiscal years 2023 and 2024. Pritzker said his administration will work with the General Assembly to request those future appropriations, which leaders said will build on existing anti-violence investments.
Since taking office, a press release said Pritzker's administration has more than doubled violence prevention funding. The state appropriates $507 million for violence prevention, diversion and youth employment programs in the 2022 fiscal year, including $125 million made available in the American Rescue Plan Act.
“Law enforcement alone can never be the sole answer to reducing violence in our communities,” said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. “Violence reduction and intervention are critical components to the modern public safety landscape as well as our holistic approach to combating crime. I commend our State partners for making this investment, which will help residents both in Chicago and across Illinois feel that much safer in the communities they call home.”
Pritzker also issued Executive Order 2021-29, which declares gun violence a public health crisis. It also establishes what the governor's office called a "comprehensive, state-wide approach to reducing gun violnece and establishing the Reimagine program." The order requires relevant state agencies work with the OFVP to address systemic causes of firearm violence and develop trauma-informed and equity-based strategies.
The release said the state's overall violence prevention approach has four key elements:
High-risk youth intervention programs that have been proven to reduce involvement in the criminal or juvenile justice system, referrals of teens into therapeutic programs that address trauma recovery and other mental health services.
Violence prevention services, including street-based violence interruption work, emotional or trauma related therapy, housing, employment, job training/placement, family engagement, and wrap-around support services.
Youth development programs, including after school and summer programming to increase school attendance and school performance, reduce criminal justice system involvement, and build social-emotional persistence and intelligence.
Trauma recovery services for young people, funded by Medicaid, designed and implemented by the Department of Healthcare and Family Services, to address trauma recovery from chronic exposure to firearm violence. A team-based model of care will include case management and school support services, group and individual therapy, and evidence-based family systems interventions.
Click here for more information.
