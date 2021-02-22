ILLINOIS (WAND) - Gov. JB Pritzker has signed a massive criminal justice reform bill.
The bill, which is over 700 pages in length, will eliminate cash bail in Illinois. It will let criminal offenders be set free without waiting in jail for their court date if they cannot afford bail. A judge would issue pre-trial release conditions for Illinois offenders.
In addition, the bill would mandate the use of police body cameras for all officers and limit the use of force, among other changes.
The bill was met with some criticism by law enforcement and groups such as the Illinois State's Attorney's Association, which said the bill "will profoundly undermine public safety and overturn long-standing common-sense policies and practices in the criminal justice system." Others were critical of the bill potentially not being fully read through before it passed.
State Sen. Robert Peters (D), who filed Senate Bill 4025 before it was folded into the criminal justice reform package, praised the bill. He made the point that "being poor is not a crime" and noted people can be locked up for weeks or months before trial if they can't afford to make the bail payment.
Pritzker signed the bill at noon at Chicago State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.