CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Champaign announced the installation of new equipment to provide wireless internet connectivity to Champaign Unit 4 students living in the Sadowwood Mobile Home Park.
Through the collaborative project, new wifi equipment is being installed Wednesday and Thursday.
The goal is to have the equipment fully operational to support remote learning by the start of the fall semester.
The City of Champaign is coordinating the project with cooperation from Unit 4 Schools, i3 Broadband, Mesh++, Ameren Illinois, and Shadowwood Mobile Home Park.
It was fully funding through a $20,000 grant from the UC2B Community Benefit Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.