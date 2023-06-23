(WAND) - Much-needed rain is on the way to Central Illinois this weekend.
It'll be hot and humid today and tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. Highs on Friday will be in the upper-80s and in the low-to-mid-90s Saturday.
While a random shower may arrive to the west Saturday evening, the best chances of showers and storms are overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.
Another round of showers and storms are possible Sunday afternoon.
Any of these thunderstorms could become severe.
Sunday's highs will be near 90°.
While the rain will be welcomed, it won't make a dent in the drought conditions worsening across Central Illinois.
Half of Illinois is under "Moderate Drought" conditions and one-third of the state is under a "Severe Drought." Much of that is located across Central Illinois.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
