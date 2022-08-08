RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - The Village of Rantoul will host over 50 sports teams this weekend at the Rantoul Family Sports Center.
This is the first partnership between Visit Champaign County, Rank Up Events, and the Rantoul Family Sports Center. Elite athletes from across the Midwest are set to compete on August 12th to August 14th.
Ryan Reid, the Director of Sports Operations at the R-F-S-C said, “It’s a 55-team football tournament, first in the area and we’re really excited to be hosting it.”
Being that the sports complex is still considerably new, it is still making a huge economic impact to The Village of Rantoul.
“This facility has created hundreds of jobs for people, we know that more restaurants and hotels are on the way, along with some other really exciting developments. So, as we build and continue to grow, more developers will take note and we’ll see Rantoul grow into a really great community. Not just for travel but a great place to live.”
They have also partnered with a few local businesses to provide the visiting families with discounts.
“There’s several entertainment areas that are going to cater to the families that are coming in. Including some places in Champaign and Urbana as well as Rantoul. We hope that they feel welcome not only playing at the complex, they are obviously staying at our hotels eating at area restaurants but also finding some other great entertainment options that really make Champaign County an attractive place for sports tourism.”
The R-F-S-C is expected to generate millions of dollars at the events this weekend.
