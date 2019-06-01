SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois residents may have to pay more for gas soon, but they may have nicer roads to travel on.
The Bebuild Illinois measure will increase the gas tax and other fees, but those increased taxes will go towards repairing roads and other infrastructure.
The $40 billion dollar plan will be used to make the repairs over a 6 year period.
Governor Pritzker released a statement today saying: “After years of neglecting our state’s roads, bridges, mass transit, and buildings, Illinoisans’ health and safety have been jeopardized, and job creation has been hindered. I’m proud that the state is on the verge of adopting a bipartisan infrastructure plan for the first time in a decade. Our plan to rebuild our roads, bridges and communities will create hundreds of thousands of jobs throughout our state. The Rebuild Illinois plan will reinvigorate our economy and strengthen our rightful status as the transportation and supply chain hub of the nation. This historic step forward wouldn’t be possible without the leadership of Senators Sandoval, Manar, Hutchinson, DeWitte, Tracy and McConchie, and Representatives Hoffman, Arroyo, Gordon-Booth, Spain, McDermed and Butler, and countless advocates. I look forward to signing Rebuild Illinois into law to create jobs and make it easier to do business across our state."
Both the House and Senate have now voted to pass the plan
It now awaits the Governor's signature.