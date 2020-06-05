VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Human remains found in Indianola in April have been identified as a Paris man.
The remains found April 11 have been identified as 31-year-old Anthony R. Rauch.
The identification was made through DNA analysis and an autopsy.
This is being investigated as a homicide.
The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate.
If anyone had any information about this case, they are urged to contact the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.
