DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Kentucky Fried Chicken was closed by the health department due to fly infestation, soiled standing water, and unsanitary conditions.
The Macon County Health Department said a complaint was made on Tuesday about soiled, standing water in the restaurant.
When health inspectors arrived, they said they found soiled water coming out of the floor drain under a three-compartment sink. The water had pushed up many tiles in the floor.
The health department also said the restaurant had a "severe infestation of flies." They found flies in food prep ares, dry storage areas, and the cook line.
Black organic matter was found in the beverage dispenser nozzles and cleaning mop buckets.
Encrusted debris and grease was found on most surfaces in the kitchen.
Heavy mold build-up was found on the return vent in the HVAC unit near the walk-in cooler.
The restaurant was fined $250 and will have to have a follow up inspection and pass before being allowed to reopen.
