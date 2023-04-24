URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — Julie Laut has been planning for Reproductive Justice Week since January, and now the time is here.
Laut secured other organizations like Uniting Pride, and Planned Parenthood Illinois to help educate, elevate, and act.
“I cried, I was angry along with everyone else, but I came home, and I felt like I needed to do more," said Laut. "I brought people together in January to see if I had enough stakeholder's support to make this happen, and I've donated all of my time to make it happen this year.”
This week people of all ages can learn about things from abortion access, food security, gender-affirming care, and much more.
“I’m hoping to use that interest for people to educate them that there’s a broader set of questions that we need to be working on politically, and it’s a huge piece of it. Those rights are really important but they’re not the only piece,” said Laut.
For more information on events, click here.
