RIVERTON, ILL. (WAND) - The Riverton police officer facing criminal charges in Sangamon County has resigned from his job.
Officer Grant Peterson allegedly grabbed a handcuffed man by the neck and head-butted him in the Riverton Police Department Squad Room.
Peterson faces two counts of aggravated battery and one count of of official misconduct.
He resigned from his job Friday.
The handcuffed man, Jacob Melton was facing a DUI charge. That charge has now been dropped.
Peterson is due back in court on March 19.