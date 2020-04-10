TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The quarantine at Rolling Meadows Senior Living Apartments in Taylorville will end tomorrow after a woman who tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a church service at Crossroads Apostolic Ministries exposed residents.
The woman tested positive for the virus and was told to go home to self-isolate. She lives at Rolling Meadows.
A total of 22 people live at the facility.
13 people ended up testing positive for the virus.
The facility was put on a 14-day quarantine which will end Saturday at 8 a.m.
The Christian County Health Department has approved the removal of the quarantine after screening and finding no additional symptoms or signs in residents.
Residents who live there were ordered to stay in their rooms, and only one nurse was allowed into the building to check on them. No other staff or visitors were allowed in.