SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Traffic is down to one lane after a rollover crash in Sangamon County.
State police said the vehicle rolled over on I-72 eastbound at mile marker 65. This is about 30 miles west of Springfield.
Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution when they travel through the area. Crews are working to clear the interstate.
