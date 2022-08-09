DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Krekels Dairy Maid said their beloved rooster statue is located, according to the restaurant.
The restaurant asked for the public's help after a rooster statue was stolen just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
Video shows two men driving up in a black Honda Accord and taking the rooster.
"We would appreciate any help possible if anyone recognizes these men. We are very saddened that someone in the community would do this as he has been out there for people to love and take pictures with for months," the restaurant posted to Facebook.
Police were been notified.
