(WAND) - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died, NBC News reports.
Ginsburg was 87 years old when she passed away Friday. In her history as a justice, she earned a reputation as a feminist icon and champion for gender equality.
She had been diagnosed with cancer four times in her life. She has recently been in hospital care multiple times.
Her death opens a pivotal Supreme Court seat with just under 50 days to go until the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
Gov. JB Pritzker released the following statement after Ginsburg's death was made public:
"America has lost an icon and inspiration. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was first a trailblazer and then a bulwark for equality, whether you are a woman, gay, a person of color or disabled. Just as importantly, she was a shining role model for girls everywhere - a testament to working hard and fighting for what’s right. Her legacy will endure, but only if we fight as hard as she did to protect it.
MK and I grieve for Justice Ginsberg’s family, friends and followers - but most of all, our entire nation. Our prayer is that we honor this giant by honoring her fervent dying wish."
Click here to learn more about her life and legacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.