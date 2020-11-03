SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Restriction guidelines for Sangamon County bars and restaurants were released Tuesday by county officials.
Updated guidelines said food service establishments and liquor licencees must follow rules outlined in an "Exhibit A" document. This document is attached to this story as a PDF file and can be read in its entirety.
The guidelines could change after a Wednesday Springfield city council meeting.
New rules include:
- Indoor public area capacity limit of no more than 25 percent and outdoor public area capacity limit of 50 percent. Indoor and outdoor restrictions will be calculated and enforced separately.
- Customers served indoors must fill out a health questionnaire, which is also attached to this story as a PDF file. Establishments must maintain filled out questionnaires and give them to Sangamon County when requested.
- Customers may only consume a food or drink while seated at a table (not at a bar or countertop.) Limit of 10 people to one table will apply, and those not from same household or party can't sit at the same table.
- Food and drink orders can be taken at a counter or bar with payment accepted, but only if six foot social distancing guidelines are follow with the use of recommended face coverings.
- Customers may not consume food or a drink while standing.
- Customers must wait for services while off the premises of the business, either outside while practicing social distancing and wearing a mask or in their vehicle. Customers can be in the waiting area but must stay six feet away from others.
- Establishments are not allowed to serve the public until 6 a.m. each day and must close by 11 p.m. each night. Customers can't be in indoor or outdoor service areas after 11 p.m.
- Businesses must have an adequate face covering supply for staff and a policy and training for staff to wear those face coverings. Employees must have coverings over their nose and mouth.
- Accessible and functional hand-washing sinks must be available with hot and cold running water and full stock of soap, hand-drying devices and waste cans. There must be hand-sanitizing stations provided "as appropriate" in multiple locations to encourage hand hygiene by customers and employees to supplement hand-washing. Employees should be trained and reminded of effective hand hygiene practices, including washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or more.
- Indoor live music is not allowed. Karaoke and dancing are also not permitted.
- Existing windows in areas tables provided for customer use must be opened one inch to increase amount of fresh air entering the building while it is open. Also, existing HVAC equipment must be on at maximum capacity in order to exchange air in indoor public areas.
WAND News has attached two other documents related to the enforcement of the above rules at Sangamon County food and liquor establishments.
In a Tuesday press conference, Springfield and Sangamon County leaders pleaded with the public to work together and improve COVID-19 statistics.
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder began remarks by asking the public to continue following the "three Ws" of wearing a mask, watching social distance and washing hands. He emphasized that there is a public health crisis happening and the only way to reduce harm locally is by being responsible, respectful and caring for the well-being of others.
Langfelder has asked that people stop all house parties for November. He said these can be a cause of the spread of the virus when people have friends over to watch football or celebrate a birthday without masks or practicing social distance.
"It is incumbent upon each and every one of us to do what we can so our entire community is healthy and employed," Langfelder said. "We need to think about the health and well-being of our neighbors."
Langfelder had asked for Springfield businesses to stay open for now, going against Region 3 mitigation orders from Gov. JB Pritzker. Those orders went into effect Sunday and included restrictions to bar and restaurant service.
The mayor had called for a Wednesday special city council meeting for the city to determine how to move forward.
Langfelder and Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell stressed a two-week window to try and improve COVID-19 statistics locally. Campbell said health officials will then analyze these statistics after two weeks and leaders will seek their advice.
According to Campbell, the result could be a more "aggressive position" from officials in terms of enforcement of a Sangamon County ordinance meant to mitigate COVID-19.
The public is asked to give their fullest effort and practice those same "three Ws."
