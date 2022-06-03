SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon Mass Transit District said it will soon end mid-day service to Chatham, Riverton and Sherman.
Service will end starting June 6, SMTD leaders announced. There will still be morning and late afternoon service offered. There has been no mid-day service offered on the Rochester route.
“Ridership on the mid-day runs was extremely low,” said SMTD Managing Director Steve Schoeffel. “With staffing difficulties causing a large amount of mandatory overtime, eliminating these pieces of work frees up operators for other work and should help provide some relief to our scheduling.”
In the new schedule, Chatham, Riverton and Sherman will travel from Springfield to these communities each morning and make three total trips around each community before coming back to Springfield. The same setup will be true in the afternoon. Service to Rochester will be unchanged.
Click here for individual route schedules.
SMTD said it does not expect to bring back mid-day service after over two years operating these routes with "significant promotion and advertising" outside of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.