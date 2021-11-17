SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Santa is set to come to White Oaks Mall in Springfield, Simon Property Group announced.
His arrival is set for Saturday, Nov. 20 at the mall. Santa visits for families are available as part of the Simon Santa Photo Experience.
The following events are scheduled for Nov. 20 at White Oaks Mall:
- 10:30 a.m. - Snowball Fight (Location: Play Area)
- 11:00 a.m. - Santa’s Arrival and Parade with the Girl Scouts of Central Il. (Line up starts at Lower-Level Anchor #1 near the Play Area.)
- 11:15/11:30 a.m. - Meet and Greet with Santa and Holiday Dance Performance with Springfield Youth Performance Group.
- Holiday Crafts and Cookies until 12:30 p.m. (Center Court)
The Santa Photo Experience will be open daily starting on Nov. 20. Set hours vary and can be found here.
Reservations are encouraged. People can make Santa reservations through this link. Families can choose to sit with Santa or keep social distance.
Santa's helpers will have masks on throughout each visit.
Pet photos with Santa can be taken from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21.
