MENARD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Scammers are impersonating law enforcement in Menard County and demanding payment from victims.
According to the Menard County Sheriff's Office, scammers have been identifying themselves as being from the Menard County Sheriff's Office or the Petersburg Police Department. They tell residents they must pay a fine and will be quickly arrested if they don't pay.
"These calls are completely fraudulent," the sheriff's office said. "Law enforcement will not call you at home and ask for payment over the phone to avoid arrest."
Deputies want people to tell older adults who are friends and family members about this scam, as they are "more frequently targeted."
