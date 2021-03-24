(WAND)- Scovill Zoo joins 240 other zoos and aquariums worldwide to host a Virtual Benefits Concert to combat the industries' financial losses brought upon by COVID-19.
Covid-19 has had a dire impact on zoos and aquariums worldwide, and despite a year of lost revenue, they still need to feed, care and provide medical attention for their animals every day.
To help raise lost funds, The Association of Zoos and Aquariums has teamed up with some of today's top country artists to bring you the ALL TOGETHER FOR ANIMALS CONCERT.
The concert will be live-streamed online on Wednesday, March 31, and will feature several well-known country stars.
The one-time-only concert lineup includes Brad Paisley, Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, Wynonna, Riley Green, Jessie James Decker, and Shy Carter.
Tickets are on sale now and are available for purchase (click here)
