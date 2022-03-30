DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Park District has announced it will open Scovill Zoo and the Overlook Adventure Park on Saturday, April 2.
Opening day at Scovill Zoo will run from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Overlook, which features two 18-hole mini golf courses, a high ropes course and batting cages, will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
See to PDF document attached to this story for more information about both facilities.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.