SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - State Senator Julie Morrison (D-Lake Forest) has introduced a bill to expand Medicaid coverage for people with autism and developmental disabilities.
Senate Bill 346 addresses dental care services that are either not covered or under-reimbursed by Medicaid.
The measure expands coverage of dental care and anesthesia for people with autism or a developmental disability to make those people more comfortable while visiting the dentist.
“Going to the dentist can be uncomfortable for anyone, but the stress is amplified for children and adults with autism and other developmental disabilities,” Morrison said. “Some patients with developmental disabilities are unable to endure regular dental exams or cleanings without general anesthesia. This measure will help more people be able to afford the treatment they need.”
The measure also requires Medicaid to cover dental care, including anesthesia, that is provided in a hospital or surgical treatment center for any individual with a medical condition that requires hospitalization or general anesthesia.
“Keeping a healthy set of teeth is more important than people think,” Morrison said. “Many diseases and conditions have a direct correlation to dental health. Making sure teeth get the attention they need is an important part of an individual’s overall well-being.”
