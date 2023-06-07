SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — As spring transitions to summer, traffic cones and construction signs have taken over downtown Springfield.
Several projects are taking place at once. According to Chief City/Engineer Nathan Bottom, Ameren is working on gas main replacements that are blocking 6th and 2nd streets. The Downtown Traffic Signal Modernization Project covers 4th Street from Dodge Street to South Grand Avenue; 7th Street from North Grand Avenue to South Grand Avenue; and Adams Street from 6th Street to 9th Street.
The Springfield Rail Improvements Project is relocating train traffic from Third Street to Tenth Streets as well as building overpasses on 10th and 19th streets. Madison and Jefferson Streets are closed from 9th to 11th Street as part of this project.
Many of these closures, including those for the rail improvements project are projected to last until June of next year.
These projects have made it more difficult for people to get into the city coming from the East.
"It was very difficult to get here especially coming in on Clear Lake the roads were closed and we had to take three different streets to get here," said Dan Carlson, a Decatur man who traveled to Springfield for car repairs.
In addition to closed roads, commuters are combating fewer parking spots, and restricted sidewalk access.
"It's definitely more construction than usual in the downtown area with the gas main replacement, as well as the downtown traffic signal modernization," said Bottom. "Those are two very large projects that are going down and in the downtown area as well as the rail project leading into the downtown area."
However Bottom says the improvements will be worth it to improve the overall city infrastructure. Many Springfield residents agree with Bottom and say the inconveniences are necessary.
"I haven't really seen an issue, it's actually been nice to see the construction because they are trying to take care of things and make things better," said Barb, a lifelong Springfield resident who regularly drives around the city.
For updated information on construction projects, click this link. Details are also provided in the City of Springfield's weekly announcements.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.