DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A group of pipe fitters and independent businessmen are making sure retired veterans have a way to stay busy.
Lloyd Holman oversees the Shepherd Hook Project. Several retired trades and labor works get together under one roof to make high quality shepherd hooks.
The project started six years ago. It started with Howard Reynolds who then let Holman manage the project.
"The project was to help veterans with their education. He's been doing this for decades. When he came to us, Decatur Trades and Labor, we jumped on board,” said Holman. “I thought it was a very worthwhile cause. We can help returning veterans with books, supplies, materials if they're doing something vocational. It's worked out quite well."
The project is able to put 100 percent of the sales to education.
"The money for the materials is donated by Decatur Trades and Labor and the building trades. The building that we're in here today is used for building those shepherd hooks and that gives us no overhead," said Holman.
A local business also helps put the final touch on the shepherd hooks. Mark Scranton at Stripmaters makes sure the hooks are powder coated and they don’t charge them for the service.
The project started with only three designs and a year into the project demand from customers pushed them to come up with more designs. The new designs helped them sell more of the hooks and allowed the program to expand.
"It has gone so well in the last six years. Two years ago, we gave them ten thousand dollars. This last Labor Day we gave them another ten thousand. The money in the foundation, the endowment is now self-sustaining. But we don't want the money just sitting there so what we've done is agree to expand this to the veteran’s family members, immediate family members, wife and children," said Holman.
The shepherd hooks are sold at the Richland Farmers Market and this Saturday will be the final market for the season. In the off season the group will be able to catch up on inventory.
"We build these year-round. We're gonna have to spend the next month or two building up our inventory. Can't hardly keep up with it. This year was absolutely phenomenal for sales," shared Holman.
It’s thanks to the volunteers who keep this project going.
"It's just a way for me to help and it gives me something to do. I'm retired and I look for things to be involved in," said volunteer Jerry Cooper.
The volunteer’s commitment to the project will hopefully keep it running for years to come.
"It's a way to pay back the veterans. It's something that I do, and it just makes me feel good knowing that I'm helping some of those people that need a little assistance," said volunteer Robert Mundy.
All of those who help with the project are either retired or veterans themselves.
“They know the need for it. I know the need for it. You tell somebody, you put your life on the line for me so I can maintain my lifestyle, I will protect you for the rest of your life. And that's what I'm here for," said Holman.
For more information or to order a Shepherd Hook you can call Lloyd Holman at 217-620-4923.