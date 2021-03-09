CARBONDALE, Ill. (WAND) — Southern Illinois University Carbondale announces the return of in-person commencement ceremonies at Saluki Stadium come May 7-9.
The University plans to return to a more traditional ceremony over the three-day period to provide a safe way to honor 2020 and 2021 Saluki graduates.
Nearly 3,000 graduates missed out on the opportunity to walk in the ceremonies last year due to the pandemic.
In addition to the 2,000 students receiving their degrees from the current school year, those who missed out on last year's ceremonies have also been invited back to participate.
"Overwhelmingly, students and their families tell me they want an in-person commencement ceremony to celebrate graduation," Carbondale's Chancellor Austin A. Lane said.
"Even though we provided virtual ceremonies to mark the occasion in 2020 for safety reasons, we understand the desire for a traditional event on a special day for our students and their families. If trends continue in the right direction, we will be able to offer in-person ceremonies, with many familiar traditions, some of them modified to comply with COVID-19 health and safety protocols."
SIU has taken several measures to ensure safety, including enhanced cleaning protocols, social distancing in graduate and guest seating, limited capacity for guests, and hand sanitizer stations.
Even with all of the ceremonies being held in an outdoor facility, attendance will still be limited.
Each graduate will be allowed up to four tickets for their families and friends.
Under the current protocols, graduates will go directly to their assigned seats rather than enter in a processional line. Guests will also be required to have tickets and their own designated seats.
Supporters who cannot attend in person will still be able to watch the ceremonies live at commencement.siu.edu/videos.
Lane said the University would continue to monitor the situation, and if conditions become unsafe, it will pivot to a virtual format similar to ceremonies in spring 2020 and fall 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.