CARBONDALE, Ill. (WAND) — What do hot dogs, chicken wings, carrots and tomatoes have to do with great dental care? These foods serve as tools by a group of Southern Illinois University Carbondale dental hygiene students to earn a special laser certification.
The lasers are used in treating oral ulcers and other issues by killing bacteria around the teeth to promote healing. The students, who will graduate in May, learn the intensity of the lasers by using them on different textures and thicknesses.
“Having this laser certification means that I can provide more individualized care to my patients and treat them with the most current and advanced technology available. I can decrease disease by catapulting the healing process,” said Kailee Rogers, a senior dental hygiene major from Galatia who wants to practice locally after she graduates and obtains her public health dental hygienist certification.
This is the first time SIU’s dental hygiene students have had the opportunity to participate in the optional laser training for a special certification, said Jennifer Sherry, dental hygiene associate professor in the School of Health Sciences.
“To me, the most interesting part of this training was learning all the diverse ways a laser can be used for dental care,” said Rogers, who would like to implement a varnish and sealant dental program in her hometown in the future. “Not only are they used to treat active disease, but they can also treat canker sores. TMJ pain? There is a laser for that, too! It is such a versatile tool for dentists and hygienists. I feel it is a huge benefit to the patient.”
Alysia Aponte, a senior dental hygiene student from Montgomery, Illinois, said she was fascinated to discover the many benefits the laser offers.
“Those who provided the training for us at SIU were amazing and highly informative,” Rogers added. “I had a wonderful learning experience and can’t wait to share what I know with my future patients and coworkers.”
To learn more about SIU’s dental hygiene program, visit the website. SIU also offers an online Bachelor of Science dental hygiene degree completion option giving working dental hygiene professionals who have an associate degree the option to earn their bachelor’s degree online. Find out more online.
