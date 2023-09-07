SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Many industries continue to struggle with a shortage of workers. However, countless healthcare providers left their jobs during or after the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pritzker administration hopes a massive investment at SIU Edwardsville can inspire more young people to work as nurses and pharmacists.
Gov. JB Pritzker joined state and local leaders on the SIUE campus Thursday morning to break ground on the highly anticipated $105 million building to give students more hands-on experiences. SIU Edwardsville plans to have new classrooms, research labs, study areas and a nursing simulation space in the future health science building.
"The state of Illinois is making sure that SIUE has the best training, resources and facilities that are required for it to provide the best of the best in every field that it offers," Pritzker said.
The project will bring the university's School of Nursing and School of Pharmacy under one roof. SIU leaders said this move will create greater access to quality education and first-rate healthcare.
"With the new health science complex, our vision will remain to educate an exemplary diverse nursing workforce to address the challenges of building a culture of health for individuals and communities," said Judy Liesveld, Dean of the SIUE School of Nursing.
More than 1,200 SIUE alumni who studied in temporary facilities now work in pharmacies across the state. Nearly 11,000 nurses have also graduated from the Edwardsville campus. But doctoral nursing student Alyssa Blake can't wait to see what the future holds for others interested in healthcare careers.
"My experience has truly been nothing short of amazing," Blake explained. "The staff and faculty here at SIUE, especially within the School of Nursing, are truly focused on cultivating an environment for student success. This new health science complex will be just one more way for future students, both traditional and non-traditional, to reach their full potential."
The $105 million building is expected to be ready by the summer of 2025. SIUE will use funding from the Rebuild Illinois plan to complete the construction project.
"We're focused on creating opportunity. That is what this is all about — opportunity for our students, for our families, for our communities," Pritzker said. "With today's groundbreaking, we usher in a new era for Southern Illinois and its world class university right here."
SIU President Dan Mahoney said the COVID-19 pandemic did delay construction for the health science building. Although, Mahoney said planning for long-term projects generally takes more time.
"Construction costs have become greater, and I think that was part of the thing too," Mahoney said. "As we're adjusting for those changes in costs, what is it that we really want to prioritize? So, that takes some really hard discussions and making sure that we're really getting the most out of this building that we can."
