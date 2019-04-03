DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The wrong way driver should never have been behind the wheel. Records show, 44-year-old Dan Davies had a terrible record dating back to 1996. It is not the first time Macon County State's Attorney, Jay Scott, has seen a case where a person has an extensive background of the same crime. Frankly, as much as he wants offenders to stop, in some cases, he said people do not care.
"We can;t watch people every moment of the day to keep them getting behind the wheel," Scott said. "So they're free to do it once they're no longer incarcerated."
The news of Illinois State Trooper Gerald Ellis' death, wasn't easy for Scott to hear, especially when it could have been avoided.
"Had some body not been breaking the law," Scott added. "Obviously you'd like them to see them quit committing the same crime over and over. But some people, that's difficult to do."
The news of Davies' background was not new to Scott. It is an everyday reality as the State's Attorney. He's seen similar cases. Scott said most criminals think they are not going to get caught.
Scott says driving with a revoked license is a felony. Despite a person's criminal background, the maximum punishment is six years in prison. However, in Davies' case, the Illinois Secretary of State's Office said they cannot find proof Davies ever got a driver's license.
Scott said nowadays, there should be no reason to drink and drive. He said it is the easiest crime anyone can avoid.