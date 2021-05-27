FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Skeletal remains were found near Brownstown on Wednesday, per Illinois State Police.
Troopers said the Fayette County Sheriff's Department requested the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of human skeletal remains found in an agricultural field by a farmer.
The field is north of U.S. Route 40 in the area of 1700 North.
A forensic anthropologist will examine the remains.
Troopers said the investigation is in its infancy and no further information will be released at this time.
