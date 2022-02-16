DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The weather may be cold, but it's that time of year for you to be bold and take the Polar Plunge to support Special Olympics Illinois athletes.
The 2022 Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge presented by GEICO in Decatur will take place at Lake Decatur, 2301 E. Lakeshore Dr, Decatur, IL on Saturday, March 5 at noon.
Participants can register at bit.ly/DecaturPlunge and can find additional information at plungeillinois.com.
This year, participants can choose to take the plunge one of two ways, Plunging "OUR" way or "YOUR" way. Participants wanting to Plunge OUR Way will have to attend one of the many in-person Polar Plunges hosted directly by Special Olympics Illinois while those wanting to Plunge YOUR Way allows participants to get creative.
Whether that’s at home in a kiddie pool, at the office with buckets of water, or any way you can safely “plunge.” It isn’t about where or how you plunge, all that matters is that you plunge to support these athletes.
Be sure to commemorate your plunge by taking pictures and videos, and tag Special Olympics Illinois on Facebook/Instagram: @specialolympicsillinois; Twitter: @SO_Illinois, using the official hashtag: #BeBoldGetCold.
Special Olympics Illinois encourages participants to exercise safe Plunge YOUR Way choices and is not responsible for any injuries that occur while participating in the Plunge YOUR Way option.
Registered participants must raise a minimum of $100 to plunge and receive the annual Polar Plunge sweatshirt. Those who raise more than $100 may earn other incentive prizes.
All proceeds collected by plungers benefit the more than 23,000 traditional athletes and 13,000 Young Athletes of Special Olympics Illinois.
