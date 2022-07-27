SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) - Speeding might not seem like a big deal, but avoiding it could save a life. That's why Region 5, which includes Midwestern states, is pushing for safer driving, especially during the summer.
"We see a lot of our speeding related issues during the morning rush in the afternoon rush, you know, people trying to get to work trying people trying to get home from work," said Traffic Services Sergeant Jeff Royer.
When the weather is warmer, Springfield police say they see more crashes caused by excessive speed, including fatal ones.
"You got to be aware that that even though the schools are out now, these school kids are out riding their bikes, and they're walking and people are enjoying the summer weather and crossing the street going to the park and so forth," Royer said. Speeding accelerates danger in any crash situation.
In 2021 nationwide, nearly 43,000 people lost their lives in traffic crashes related to speeding. It's just not worth it," Royer said.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.