DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Splash Cove in Decatur will be closed for the weekend of June 19-20 following a series of fights.
Decatur Park District police told WAND News family swim and open swim at Splash Cove will be canceled on Saturday, June 19 and Sunday, June 20. There will still be aqua fitness and swim lessons.
Officers said safety of Splash Cove patrons is the "top priority."
"We are reviewing current policies and procedures to ensure the safety of our employees, community and patrons," police said. "There is nothing more important than the safety of our community and the employees that serve it. Thank you for your understanding and support as we plan for the future of Splash Cove."
A spokesperson said the park district has responded to three fights since June 11.
“We had a few separate rain delays today, but did not result in a closure due to a fight until this evening’s altercation," the spokesperson's statement said. "Last Friday night, park police were called as a proactive measure in response to a verbal altercation. Monday there was a physical altercation where police were called. Those are the only ones ahead of tonight’s incident.”
